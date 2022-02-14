SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading Down 3.3%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $89,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $140,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SOPHiA Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $189,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SOPHiA Genetics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.91% of the company’s stock.

SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.

