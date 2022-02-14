SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH) Trading Down 3.3%

SOPHiA Genetics SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) shares traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.41 and last traded at $11.41. 143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 122,545 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.80.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised SOPHiA Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SOPHiA Genetics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.78.
About SOPHiA Genetics (NASDAQ:SOPH)
SOPHiA GENETICS SA is a healthcare technology company dedicated to establishing the practice of data-driven medicine as the standard of care and for life sciences research. It is the creator of the SOPHiA DDM(TM) Platform, a cloud-based SaaS platform capable of analyzing data and generating insights from complex multimodal data sets and different diagnostic modalities.
