Source Financial Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Source Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,937 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.2% in the second quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 1,486,454 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $203,585,000 after acquiring an additional 32,063 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% in the third quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 136,925 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $19,374,000 after acquiring an additional 3,229 shares during the last quarter. Gs Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $9,268,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple in the third quarter worth approximately $2,594,000. Finally, Engine NO. 1 LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 68.8% in the third quarter. Engine NO. 1 LLC now owns 84,630 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,975,000 after acquiring an additional 34,489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.29, for a total value of $344,153.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $4,369,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $168.64 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.21 and a 1 year high of $182.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The iPhone maker reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $123.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.53 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 149.81% and a net margin of 26.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.57%.

AAPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Apple from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $161.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.10.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other varieties of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

