Southern Banc (OTCMKTS:SRNN) Trading Down 3.4%

Shares of The Southern Banc Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SRNN) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.60 and last traded at $9.90. 1,300 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 117% from the average session volume of 600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.25.
The company has a market capitalization of $7.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.75.
Southern Banc Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SRNN)
