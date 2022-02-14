SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $26.91

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $26.91 and last traded at $26.71, with a volume of 7877 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $26.77.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SPTN shares. Northcoast Research lowered shares of SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of SpartanNash from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SpartanNash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $960.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

In other SpartanNash news, Director Frank Gambino sold 6,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total value of $166,148.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its stake in SpartanNash by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 131,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after acquiring an additional 57,728 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SpartanNash in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in SpartanNash by 51.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,019,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,256,000 after purchasing an additional 346,230 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in SpartanNash during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,638,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SpartanNash by 145.4% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 8,862 shares in the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SpartanNash Company Profile (NASDAQ:SPTN)

SpartanNash Co engages in the distribution of grocery products to military commissaries in the U.S. It operates through the following segments: Military, Food Distribution and Retail. The Military segment sells and distributes grocery products primarily to U.S. military commissaries and exchanges. The Food Distribution segment distributes groceries to independent and corporate owned grocery retailers using multi-platform sales approach.

