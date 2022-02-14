SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.96% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $225,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Bank ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Bank ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.