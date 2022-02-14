SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley lessened its position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,258,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 538,745 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 6.96% of SPDR S&P Bank ETF worth $225,335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $81,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period.
SPDR S&P Bank ETF stock opened at $57.29 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $55.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.42. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 52 week low of $46.86 and a 52 week high of $60.60.
SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.
