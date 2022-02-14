Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
SR traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $64.04. 3,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.
Spire Company Profile
Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.
