Spire (NYSE:SR) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire (NYSE:SR) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.700-$4.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.930. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

SR traded down $1.10 on Monday, hitting $64.04. 3,963 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 301,534. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $64.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.33. Spire has a fifty-two week low of $59.60 and a fifty-two week high of $77.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Spire (NYSE:SR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). Spire had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business had revenue of $555.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Spire will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.685 per share. This represents a $2.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Spire’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.13%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SR. Bank of America lowered shares of Spire from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the company from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Spire from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Mizuho downgraded shares of Spire from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Spire from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.22.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Spire by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 37,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 7,829 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Spire by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Spire by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 155,120 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,210,000 after buying an additional 55,164 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.44% of the company’s stock.

Spire Inc operates as a public utility holding company, which provides natural gas service through its utility operations while engaging in non-regulated activities. It operates through the following business segments: Gas Utility and Gas Marketing. The Gas Utility segment includes the regulated operations of Laclede Gas Company and Alabama Gas Corporation.

