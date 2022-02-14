Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.520-$3.580 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Spirit Realty Capital also updated its FY22 guidance to $3.52-3.58 EPS.

Shares of SRC stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.56. 775,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 909,447. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.29. Spirit Realty Capital has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $52.29. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.16 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.638 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 202.38%.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Spirit Realty Capital from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Spirit Realty Capital from $48.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit Realty Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Spirit Realty Capital has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $53.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRC. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 102.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $74,499,000 after acquiring an additional 788,722 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 487,342 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,485,000 after acquiring an additional 30,362 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 40,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Spirit Realty Capital by 16.3% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 83,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Spirit Realty Capital

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc operates as a holding company. Its in-house capabilities include acquisition, portfolio management, asset management, credit research, real estate research, legal, finance and accounting and capital markets. The company was founded on August 14, 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

