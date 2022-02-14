Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Shares Gap Up to $114.51

Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $114.51, but opened at $124.17. Splunk shares last traded at $122.35, with a volume of 25,928 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Splunk in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $225.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Splunk from $184.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Splunk currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $164.30.

The firm has a market cap of $19.50 billion, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $116.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.74.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The software company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $664.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $646.52 million. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 89.54% and a negative net margin of 53.14%. Splunk’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.96) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc. will post -5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Scott Morgan sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.05, for a total value of $93,897.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its holdings in Splunk by 93.9% in the third quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 60,640 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $9,127,000 after acquiring an additional 29,361 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 11.5% in the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 84,764 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,266,000 after acquiring an additional 8,752 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 2,212.7% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 140,822 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $20,378,000 after acquiring an additional 134,733 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Splunk by 34.9% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,384,042 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $200,285,000 after acquiring an additional 358,205 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Splunk by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the software company’s stock worth $30,506,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries.

