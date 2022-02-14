Sportradar Group (NASDAQ:SRAD) Stock Price Up 4%

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD)’s share price rose 4% on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.82 and last traded at $13.82. Approximately 438 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 351,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.29.

A number of research firms have commented on SRAD. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Get Sportradar Group alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Sportradar Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $80,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. 45.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sportradar Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:SRAD)

Sportradar is a provider of sports betting and sports entertainment products and services. Sportradar is based in NEW YORK.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sportradar Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportradar Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.