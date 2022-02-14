Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.660-$1.710 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.600. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.50 billion-$1.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.49 billion.Sportsman’s Warehouse also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.430-$0.480 EPS.

Sportsman’s Warehouse stock traded down $0.36 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $11.32. 774,353 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,292. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a 52-week low of $9.73 and a 52-week high of $18.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $496.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.35.

Get Sportsman's Warehouse alerts:

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $401.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $389.47 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 38.96% and a net margin of 5.21%. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Sportsman’s Warehouse will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, December 11th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.75.

In other Sportsman’s Warehouse news, Director Joseph P. Schneider purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.10 per share, with a total value of $111,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders bought 12,857 shares of company stock worth $143,886. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after acquiring an additional 559,150 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 1,278.9% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 152,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 141,059 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,157,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 102,285 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after acquiring an additional 6,943 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 6,888 shares during the period. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sportsman’s Warehouse

Sportsman’s Warehouse Holdings, Inc is an outdoor specialty retailer. The firm engages in the retail of sporting and athletic goods through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Sportsman’s Warehouse, Inc and Minnesota Merchandising Corp. Its products include hunting and shooting; archery; fishing; camping; boating accessories; optics and electronics; knives and tools; and footwear.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sportsman's Warehouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.