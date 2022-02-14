Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.45 billion to $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market reported sales of $1.60 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full-year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

SFM opened at $29.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.16. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 52-week low of $20.52 and a 52-week high of $31.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.26. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.51 and its 200-day moving average is $25.51.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 51,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arden Trust Co grew its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 5.7% in the third quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 13,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

