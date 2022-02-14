Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) will announce $1.45 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sprouts Farmers Market’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.45 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.46 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market posted sales of $1.60 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will report full year sales of $6.06 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.06 billion to $6.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.33 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Sprouts Farmers Market.

Separately, Gordon Haskett lowered Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprouts Farmers Market presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

Shares of SFM opened at $29.59 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.51. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 12-month low of $20.52 and a 12-month high of $31.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,549,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,375,000 after purchasing an additional 240,447 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 497,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,706,000 after purchasing an additional 103,689 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 321.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 40,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 30,724 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sprouts Farmers Market by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,319,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,630,000 after purchasing an additional 91,571 shares during the period. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.55% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc engages in the operation of healthy grocery stores. The firm specializes in fresh, natural and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care and natural household items.

