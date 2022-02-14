SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of SPS Commerce in a report issued on Thursday, February 10th. William Blair analyst M. Pfau anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $1.64 per share for the year.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SPSC. Zacks Investment Research cut SPS Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on SPS Commerce from $130.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on SPS Commerce from $195.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, SPS Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.88.

SPSC stock opened at $126.00 on Monday. SPS Commerce has a twelve month low of $91.05 and a twelve month high of $174.42. The stock has a market cap of $4.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.61 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $129.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.60.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.38%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 359.3% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,080,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $174,273,000 after purchasing an additional 845,135 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,020,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,142,231 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,988,000 after purchasing an additional 342,165 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of SPS Commerce by 6,989.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 223,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,093,000 after purchasing an additional 220,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new position in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $23,249,000. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Archie C. Black sold 22,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.20, for a total transaction of $2,534,860.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.13, for a total value of $135,117.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,576 shares of company stock worth $3,668,333 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

