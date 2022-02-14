Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) Stock Price Up 6.4%

Shares of Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $33.55 and last traded at $33.47. 666 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 309,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.45.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Squarespace from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Squarespace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Squarespace from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Squarespace has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.18.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.15.

In other Squarespace news, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 4,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.26, for a total transaction of $149,887.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of Squarespace in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 1,000.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 278.9% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of Squarespace by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 7,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. 37.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Squarespace Company Profile (NYSE:SQSP)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities.

