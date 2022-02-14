SRG Mining (CVE:SRG) Stock Price Down 7.9%

SRG Mining Inc. (CVE:SRG) dropped 7.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.70 and last traded at C$0.70. Approximately 18,001 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 86,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$62.89 million and a PE ratio of -23.33.
About SRG Mining (CVE:SRG)
