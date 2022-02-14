Stacey Giamalis Sells 1,900 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) VP Stacey Giamalis sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $66,519.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stacey Giamalis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PagerDuty alerts:

On Monday, December 20th, Stacey Giamalis sold 2,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $70,040.00.

Shares of NYSE PD traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $34.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,487,067. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.56. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.76 and a 12 month high of $58.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 1.24.

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.41% and a negative return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $71.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.21) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PD. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in PagerDuty in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the third quarter worth $86,000. 88.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of PagerDuty to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PagerDuty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of PagerDuty to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.50 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PagerDuty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.04.

About PagerDuty

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform. It provides incident management solution that integrates with information technology Ops and DevOps monitoring stacks to improve operational reliability and agility. The firm collect machine generated data from virtually any software-enabled system or device, combine it with human response data, correlating and interpreting this data to understand issues and opportunities that need to be addressed in real-time.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.