Stakenet (XSN) Price Hits $0.0592 on Major Exchanges

Stakenet (CURRENCY:XSN) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Stakenet coin can now be bought for $0.0592 or 0.00000138 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stakenet has traded 17% lower against the US dollar. Stakenet has a market capitalization of $7.37 million and $15,892.00 worth of Stakenet was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.02 or 0.00009404 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.24 or 0.00243761 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013950 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00005386 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002207 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000874 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.49 or 0.00019845 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Stakenet Profile

Stakenet (CRYPTO:XSN) is a TPoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2016. Stakenet’s total supply is 128,043,183 coins and its circulating supply is 124,504,138 coins. Stakenet’s official Twitter account is @xsnofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Stakenet is /r/StakeNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Stakenet’s official website is stakenet.io . The official message board for Stakenet is medium.com/stakenet

According to CryptoCompare, “Rebranded from POSW, StakeNet is a TPoS cryptocurrency using the X11 algorithm. The team that was behind the POSW coin and recently rebranded to StakeNet (XSN) The StakeNet service allows users to stake various cryptocurrencies in one single wallet. All dividends from the StakeNet staking services are paid in XSN coin. “

