Standard Tokenization Protocol (STPT) Price Reaches $0.0955 on Top Exchanges

Standard Tokenization Protocol (CURRENCY:STPT) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Standard Tokenization Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0955 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Standard Tokenization Protocol has traded down 9.9% against the US dollar. Standard Tokenization Protocol has a total market cap of $138.70 million and $9.85 million worth of Standard Tokenization Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Standard Tokenization Protocol Coin Profile

Standard Tokenization Protocol is a coin. Its genesis date was June 5th, 2019. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 coins and its circulating supply is 1,452,836,946 coins. Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official Twitter account is @STP_Networks . The official website for Standard Tokenization Protocol is stp.network . Standard Tokenization Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@StandardTokenizationProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Standard Tokenization Protocol is an open-source standard defining how tokenized assets are issued and transferred while complying with all necessary regulations. Tokens built on top of the STP-Standard will use the protocol’s on-chain Validator to verify compliance with any jurisdictional or issuer-specific requirements. Standard Tokenization Protocol allows assets to be tokenized in a way that makes them fully compliant across jurisdictions and transferable across any blockchain platform. “

