Starbase (STAR) Price Reaches $0.0039 on Top Exchanges

Starbase (CURRENCY:STAR) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Starbase coin can currently be bought for about $0.0039 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Starbase has traded up 1.9% against the US dollar. Starbase has a total market cap of $732,164.86 and $609,206.00 worth of Starbase was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Starbase alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002343 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003881 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002345 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.88 or 0.00037246 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.87 or 0.00105225 BTC.

Starbase Coin Profile

Starbase is a coin. Starbase’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 187,500,000 coins. The official website for Starbase is starbase.co . The Reddit community for Starbase is /r/starbase and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Starbase’s official Twitter account is @starbaseco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Starbase is a blockchain-based crowdfunding platform. It is built on the Ethereum network, allowing users to launch their fundraising campaigns, sell issued tokens and pay team members. The STAR token can be used for services within the platform and it is also used to receive rewards from project revenue in the form of Ether and Ethereum-based tokens. The STAR token is inflationary. “

Buying and Selling Starbase

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starbase directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starbase should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Starbase using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Starbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Starbase and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.