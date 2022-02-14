Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Charter Trust Co.

Charter Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 273.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,272 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 15,571 shares during the period. Charter Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $2,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 24,513.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 22,062 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 157.9% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. 68.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total value of $29,022,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total value of $5,250,312.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SBUX shares. StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Argus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $93.54. The stock had a trading volume of 131,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,429,048. The firm has a market cap of $107.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average of $111.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.21%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.