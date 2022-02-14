Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by CORDA Investment Management LLC.

CORDA Investment Management LLC. cut its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,501 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,160 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 2.1% of CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. CORDA Investment Management LLC.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $24,323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Starbucks by 24,513.3% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 22,152 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 22,062 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Starbucks by 157.9% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 361 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Starbucks during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Starbucks alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on SBUX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Starbucks from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.53 on Monday, hitting $93.20. 78,839 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,429,048. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.36 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The company has a market cap of $107.21 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $105.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.24.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). Starbucks had a net margin of 14.45% and a negative return on equity of 55.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 55.21%.

In related news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 47,088 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.50, for a total transaction of $5,250,312.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 307,118 shares of company stock valued at $35,431,134. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.