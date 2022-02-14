STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Sells $442,683.10 in Stock

STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 1,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.10, for a total transaction of $442,683.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE STE traded down $3.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $226.55. 457,868 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 493,732. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a PE ratio of 80.91 and a beta of 0.64. STERIS plc has a one year low of $170.36 and a one year high of $248.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $232.17 and its 200 day moving average is $224.83.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 6.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.43%.

STE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $239.00 to $256.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on shares of STERIS from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $258.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STE. State Street Corp lifted its position in STERIS by 14.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,037,674 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $832,989,000 after buying an additional 505,602 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its position in STERIS by 46.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,520,350 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $370,068,000 after buying an additional 480,025 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in STERIS by 7,191.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 438,523 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $89,581,000 after buying an additional 432,509 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in STERIS by 375.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 532,011 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,839,000 after buying an additional 420,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in STERIS by 71.5% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 904,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $186,635,000 after buying an additional 377,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers portfolio of infection prevention, procedural, and gastrointestinal solutions.

