Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.20.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, December 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd.

Shares of STL remained flat at $$26.29 during mid-day trading on Monday. 19,410,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,566,900. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.23. Sterling Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $18.40 and a fifty-two week high of $30.02. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 1.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $258.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.70 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 38.40% and a return on equity of 9.21%. Sterling Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.49 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.59%.

In other news, insider Javier L. Evans sold 2,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.30, for a total value of $75,648.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 62,635 shares of company stock valued at $1,669,994. 1.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 289,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,218,000 after acquiring an additional 8,805 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,301,000 after acquiring an additional 42,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,832,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 2,019 shares in the last quarter. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

