Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.15 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Sterling Check.

STER has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Sterling Check in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded Sterling Check from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sterling Check in a research note on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Sterling Check during the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ STER opened at $21.04 on Monday. Sterling Check has a twelve month low of $17.27 and a twelve month high of $28.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.29.

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

