Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Sterling Check Corp (NASDAQ:STER) to report $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sterling Check’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, March 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sterling Check will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.96. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.01 to $1.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Sterling Check.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Sterling Check from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sterling Check from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Sterling Check in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sterling Check in the 3rd quarter worth about $146,000. 83.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:STER opened at $21.04 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.29. Sterling Check has a one year low of $17.27 and a one year high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 3.08 and a current ratio of 3.08.

Sterling Check Company Profile

Sterling Check Corp. provides technology-enabled background screening, verification, workforce monitoring and health screening services for businesses. Sterling Check Corp. is based in NEW YORK.

