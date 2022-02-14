stETH (STETH) Market Capitalization Tops $5.39 Million

stETH (CURRENCY:STETH) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. stETH has a total market capitalization of $5.39 million and $93,146.00 worth of stETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, stETH has traded flat against the US dollar. One stETH coin can currently be bought for about $704.92 or 0.02458680 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002352 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001880 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00043992 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,913.36 or 0.06850969 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,561.33 or 1.00085943 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00048552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.71 or 0.00048695 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002907 BTC.

stETH Coin Profile

stETH’s genesis date was December 18th, 2020. stETH’s total supply is 7,653 coins. stETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance . stETH’s official message board is blog.lido.fi . stETH’s official website is lido.fi

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido is a liquid staking solution for Ethereum. Lido lets users earn staking rewards without maintaining staking infrastructure, using a selection of carefully vetted validators.”

Buying and Selling stETH

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as stETH directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade stETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy stETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

