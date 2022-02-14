Steven J. Gomo Sells 31,609 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Stock

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Director Steven J. Gomo sold 31,609 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.48, for a total value of $5,167,439.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Shares of ENPH traded down $1.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.93. 2,435,763 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,893,848. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.42 billion, a PE ratio of 126.69 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $164.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $182.08.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 37.82% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1,811.1% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 172 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 80.5% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Enphase Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Enphase Energy by 481.0% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $246.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. B. Riley raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Enphase Energy from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.61.

