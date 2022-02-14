Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) Shares Down 3.8%

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.B) dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$7.26 and last traded at C$7.31. Approximately 300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,828 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.60.
The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.15 and its 200-day moving average price is C$7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.06. The firm has a market cap of C$512.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.05.
Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.B)
See Also
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.