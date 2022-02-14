Stock Analysts’ Upgrades for February, 14th (ACAD, ACGL, AWH, BTI, CPIX, CSL, DCO, DCP, DDAIF, ELY)

Stock Analysts’ upgrades for Monday, February 14th:

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Aspira Women`s Health (NYSE:AWH)

was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

British American Tobacco (NYSE:BTI) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Ducommun (NYSE:DCO) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ducommun Incorporated manufactures components and assemblies principally for domestic and foreign commercial and military aircraft and space programs. Ducommun is a subcontractor to Lockheed Martin on the Space Shuttle external tank and a supplier of components for the Space Shuttle, as well as for the International Space Station. “

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “DAIMLER AG with its businesses Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Daimler Financial Services, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses, is a globally leading producer of premium passenger cars and the largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles in the world. The Daimler Financial Services division has a broad offering of financial services, including vehicle financing, leasing, insurance and fleet management. “

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Callaway Golf is renowned for developing innovative products that help golfers hit longer and straighter shots from tee to green; controlled, higher-spinning shots around the green; and smooth, accurate putts. The long list of legendary Callaway products introduced across the past three decades is long, punctuated by the iconic Big Bertha driver and the Great Big Bertha driver, which Golf Digest named the greatest club of all time for its combination of innovation, performance and lasting impact on the golf equipment landscape. Huge number of tournaments, including numerous Major Championships, have been won by Tour pros playing Callaway equipment. Callaway Golf consists of four powerful brands – Callaway, Odyssey, Toulon Design and OGIO – that together offer golfers all over the world everything they need – clubs, balls, bags, apparel, footwear, bags, accessories – to play better and enjoy the game more. “

Evolution Petroleum (NYSE:EPM) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com to a sell rating.

Hawaiian (NASDAQ:HA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Relx (NYSE:RELX) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a hold rating to a buy rating.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a sell rating to a hold rating.

