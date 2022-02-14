Stock Buyback Program Authorized by Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Board of Directors

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 14th, RTT News reports. The company plans to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 16.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Whirlpool stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $196.62. 566,533 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 777,284. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $219.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $218.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Whirlpool has a 52-week low of $183.75 and a 52-week high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $6.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.93 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.88 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 32.84%. Whirlpool’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. This is an increase from Whirlpool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $7.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 19.74%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHR shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Whirlpool from $190.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Whirlpool from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.23.

In other Whirlpool news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $209,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

