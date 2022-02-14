Storj (STORJ) Price Down 19% This Week

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Storj has a total market capitalization of $427.44 million and approximately $18.44 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Storj has traded 19% lower against the US dollar. One Storj coin can currently be bought for about $1.11 or 0.00002641 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00036689 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $44.30 or 0.00105001 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

STORJ is a coin. Its genesis date was June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins and its circulating supply is 383,661,147 coins. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io . Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Storj’s official website is storj.io . The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token. “

Storj Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Storj using one of the exchanges listed above.

