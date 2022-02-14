Straumann (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) Trading Down 2.1%

Straumann Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SAUHY) was down 2.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $73.34 and last traded at $74.47. Approximately 28,118 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 3% from the average daily volume of 27,201 shares. The stock had previously closed at $76.10.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAUHY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Straumann in a research report on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group upped their price target on Straumann from CHF 1,745 to CHF 1,875 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Straumann from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Straumann currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,875.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

Straumann Holding AG engages in the provision of implant, restorative, and regenerative dentistry solutions to dental professionals and laboratories. It operates through the following segments: Sales Europe, Sales Distributor & Emerging Markets EMEA, Sales NAM, Sales APAC, Sales LATAM, and Operations.

