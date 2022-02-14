Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $20.45 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Stronghold Digital Mining Inc (NASDAQ:SDIG) will report sales of $20.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Stronghold Digital Mining’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $25.70 million and the lowest is $15.20 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stronghold Digital Mining will report full year sales of $36.91 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.12 million to $44.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $264.05 million, with estimates ranging from $257.50 million to $270.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Stronghold Digital Mining.

Stronghold Digital Mining (NASDAQ:SDIG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($6.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($5.89). The company had revenue of $6.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 million.

Several research analysts recently commented on SDIG shares. B. Riley reduced their price target on Stronghold Digital Mining from $63.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cowen initiated coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Stronghold Digital Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Stronghold Digital Mining in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

NASDAQ:SDIG opened at $11.29 on Monday. Stronghold Digital Mining has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $35.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.08.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $483,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,131,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,733,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,587,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in Stronghold Digital Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,636,000. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Stronghold Digital Mining

Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is a vertically integrated bitcoin mining company. Stronghold Digital Mining Inc is based in NEW YORK.

