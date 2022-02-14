Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $4.52

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.52 and last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $4.97.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised Studio City International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $542.51 million, a P/E ratio of -1.78 and a beta of -0.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.66.
About Studio City International (NYSE:MSC)
Studio City International Holdings Ltd. engages in the hospitality business and provision of gaming related services in Macau. It offers hotel, gaming dining, retail, entertainment facilities. The company was founded on August 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Studio City International (MSC)
- World Wrestling Entertainment Stock is Charging Forward
- Follow The Institutional Money To Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company
- Three (3) High-Yield Deep-Values The Institutions Are Buying Now
- Robinhood Stock is Turning into a Bargain at These Levels
- 3 Armor-Bearing Defensive Stocks to Lean on During Tough Times
Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.