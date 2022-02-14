Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) Short Interest Update

Sumitomo Co. (OTCMKTS:SSUMY) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 54,500 shares, an increase of 75.8% from the January 15th total of 31,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 61,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sumitomo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Get Sumitomo alerts:

Shares of SSUMY stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $16.10. 35,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,776. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.03. Sumitomo has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $16.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,610,000.00 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sumitomo Corp. engages in the business of trading services. It operates through the following segments: Metal Products, Transportation & Construction Systems, Infrastructure, Media & Digital, Living Related & Real Estate, and Mineral Resources, Energy, Chemical & Electronics. The Metal Products segment handles the trade of metal products, including steel sheets, tubular products, and other products, as well as non-ferrous metals such as aluminum and titanium.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sumitomo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sumitomo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.