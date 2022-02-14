Sun Communities (SUI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, February 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:SUI opened at $191.43 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.36, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $197.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $196.40. Sun Communities has a twelve month low of $138.11 and a twelve month high of $211.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Sun Communities’s payout ratio is 101.22%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sun Communities stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) by 37.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 96,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.31% of Sun Communities worth $61,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

SUI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $216.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $224.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $214.43.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Real Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals. The Real Property Operations segment owns, operates, and develops manufacture housing communities and recreational vehicle communities throughout the United States and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and expanding manufactured housing and recreational vehicle communities.

