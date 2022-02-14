SUN (SUN) Tops One Day Volume of $24.10 Million

SUN (CURRENCY:SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last seven days, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular exchanges. SUN has a market cap of $152,338.63 and approximately $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SUN alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001891 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.15 or 0.00043998 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,005.69 or 0.06904501 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,568.26 or 1.00082435 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.03 or 0.00048308 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00048348 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006187 BTC.

About SUN

SUN was first traded on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official message board is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

Buying and Selling SUN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SUN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SUN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.