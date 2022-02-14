Sunnyside Bancorp (OTCMKTS:SNNY) Trading Down 0.1%

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SNNY) shares fell 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $19.99 and last traded at $19.99. 602 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 2,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.87.

Sunnyside Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SNNY)

Sunnyside Bancorp, Inc is as a bank holding company, which provides savings and loans services. It offers personal and business banking services; and mortgages. The company was founded on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

