Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.700-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.750. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.10 billion-$1.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.07 billion.Super Micro Computer also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.200-$ EPS.

Several research firms have commented on SMCI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Super Micro Computer from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Super Micro Computer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $50.60.

Shares of NASDAQ SMCI traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.13. The company had a trading volume of 2,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 278,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44. Super Micro Computer has a 12 month low of $30.59 and a 12 month high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.21 and a beta of 1.37.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 10.76%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles Liang sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.29, for a total value of $1,255,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Sherman Tuan sold 9,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total transaction of $374,556.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SMCI. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Super Micro Computer in the third quarter worth about $494,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 107.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 313.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after buying an additional 49,558 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 4.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 207,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,594,000 after buying an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Super Micro Computer by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 250,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,427,000 after buying an additional 19,708 shares in the last quarter. 68.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Super Micro Computer, Inc manufactures servers and other computer products. Its products include twin solutions, MP servers, GPU and coprocessor, MicroCloud, networking, embedded, gaming, AMD solutions, power supplies, SuperServer, storage, motherboards, chassis, super workstations, accessories, SuperRack and server management.

