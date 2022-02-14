SuperLauncher Price Tops $0.88 (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (CURRENCY:LAUNCH) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One SuperLauncher coin can now be bought for approximately $0.88 or 0.00002072 BTC on popular exchanges. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $32,315.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SuperLauncher has traded 17.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get SuperLauncher alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002369 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001883 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.49 or 0.00043769 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,892.87 or 0.06849089 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,218.84 or 0.99956248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.51 or 0.00048561 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00048520 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00006277 BTC.

About SuperLauncher

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,325,082 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SuperLauncher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SuperLauncher and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.