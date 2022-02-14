SVB Leerink Weighs in on H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.

H. Lundbeck A/S stock opened at $22.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.63. H. Lundbeck A/S has a one year low of $21.99 and a one year high of $43.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90.

About H. Lundbeck A/S

H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.

