SVB Leerink Weighs in on H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q1 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:HLUYY)

H. Lundbeck A/S (OTCMKTS:HLUYY) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S in a report issued on Wednesday, February 9th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman expects that the company will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for H. Lundbeck A/S’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised H. Lundbeck A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 175.00 to 163.00 in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on H. Lundbeck A/S in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on H. Lundbeck A/S from 250.00 to 200.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, H. Lundbeck A/S presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.17.
About H. Lundbeck A/S
H. Lundbeck A/S engages in the research, development, and market of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. It operates through the following geographical segments: Europe, the Unites States of America, and International Markets. Its product portfolio targets the following diseases: Alzheimer’s, depression, Parkinson’s, Schizophrenia, alcohol dependence, anxiety, bipolar disorder, epilepsy, and Huntington’s.
