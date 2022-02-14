Swap Reaches Market Cap of $218,979.17 (XWP)

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Swap coin can now be bought for about $0.0148 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Swap has traded up 11% against the US dollar. Swap has a market cap of $218,979.17 and $376.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.20 or 0.00044182 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,007.21 or 0.06918344 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,363.19 or 0.99760848 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00048642 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.20 or 0.00048771 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006191 BTC.

Swap’s total supply is 14,817,088 coins. Swap’s official website is swap.fyi . Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swap using one of the exchanges listed above.

