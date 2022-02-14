Swarm City Hits Market Capitalization of $346,762.12 (SWT)

Swarm City (CURRENCY:SWT) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Swarm City has traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar. One Swarm City coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0406 or 0.00000095 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Swarm City has a total market cap of $346,762.12 and $39.00 worth of Swarm City was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003896 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.96 or 0.00037330 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00105314 BTC.

Swarm City Profile

Swarm City (CRYPTO:SWT) is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2017. Swarm City’s total supply is 8,536,073 coins. The official message board for Swarm City is medium.com/swarm-city-times . Swarm City’s official Twitter account is @SwarmCityDApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swarm City is /r/SwarmCityDApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swarm City is swarm.city

According to CryptoCompare, “Swarm City is a Blockchain-based ride sharing dapp (Decentralized application). Swarm City is a rebrand from Arcade City. The Swarm City token (SWT) has been created with the purpose of functioning within the Swarm City environment. Only SWT will be accepted in the Swarm City ecosystem, so any ARC token holders who wish to interact with the Swarm City platform will need to exchange their ARC for SWT. “

Buying and Selling Swarm City

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swarm City directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swarm City should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swarm City using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

