Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) Short Interest Up 86.3% in January

Sydney Airport Limited (OTCMKTS:SYDDF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 304,600 shares, a growth of 86.3% from the January 15th total of 163,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 203.1 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SYDDF remained flat at $$6.20 on Monday. Sydney Airport has a twelve month low of $3.51 and a twelve month high of $7.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.99.
About Sydney Airport
