SYNC Network (SYNC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $3,785.00

SYNC Network (CURRENCY:SYNC) traded up 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0155 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, SYNC Network has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. SYNC Network has a market cap of $1.92 million and approximately $3,785.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.07 or 0.00244031 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00013928 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005502 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000863 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00018528 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002128 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000158 BTC.

SYNC Network Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 156,528,714 coins and its circulating supply is 123,621,330 coins. The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for SYNC Network is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official message board is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

Buying and Selling SYNC Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SYNC Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

