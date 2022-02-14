Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 995,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.18% of Synchrony Financial worth $48,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 25.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 108,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 22,045 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Synchrony Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 19.2% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 253,889 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,319,000 after acquiring an additional 7,626 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 86.9% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 221,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 103,151 shares during the period. 93.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Synchrony Financial news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. JMP Securities began coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup raised Synchrony Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $55.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.56.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, December 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

