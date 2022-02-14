Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 995,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 25,812 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.18% of Synchrony Financial worth $48,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,798,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Synchrony Financial by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,782,000 after buying an additional 20,822 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,922,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $142,868,000 after acquiring an additional 231,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,397,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $410,461,000 after acquiring an additional 175,727 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its position in Synchrony Financial by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SYF shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Synchrony Financial from $66.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.56.

In related news, insider David P. Melito sold 9,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.05, for a total value of $430,613.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYF opened at $43.79 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.98 and its 200-day moving average is $47.86. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.67. Synchrony Financial has a twelve month low of $36.45 and a twelve month high of $52.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 30.77%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Synchrony Financial declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

