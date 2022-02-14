Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.610-$3.610 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $30.48 billion-$30.48 billion.

Shares of TAK traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $15.00. The company had a trading volume of 149,184 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,589,872. The firm has a market cap of $47.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.48 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.15 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. Takeda Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $13.17 and a 12 month high of $19.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 12.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Takeda Pharmaceutical will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TAK. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 3.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 2.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 43,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 88.4% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 169,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,028,000 after acquiring an additional 79,631 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

About Takeda Pharmaceutical

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

