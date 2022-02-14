Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) Trading Down 4.8%

Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO)’s share price fell 4.8% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $12.12 and last traded at $12.18. 24,943 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,448,593 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.80.

A number of research firms recently commented on TALO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Talos Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Talos Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.79.

The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53.

In other Talos Energy news, insider Timothy S. Duncan purchased 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.80 per share, for a total transaction of $343,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 51,461 shares of Talos Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.87, for a total value of $559,381.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,784,531 shares of company stock valued at $63,581,038. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Global Investments purchased a new position in shares of Talos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $358,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 23.9% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,000 after buying an additional 13,329 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Talos Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $165,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Talos Energy by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 721,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,068,000 after buying an additional 128,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Talos Energy by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,814,000 after purchasing an additional 6,645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.86% of the company’s stock.

Talos Energy Company Profile (NYSE:TALO)

Talos Energy, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It focuses on the exploration, acquisition, exploitation and development of shallow and deepwater assets near existing infrastructure in the United State Gulf of Mexico. The company was founded by John A.

