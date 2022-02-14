Tandem Group (LON:TND) Trading Down 1.5%

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) shares dropped 1.5% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 566 ($7.66) and last traded at GBX 566.20 ($7.66). Approximately 1,006 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 21,067 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 575 ($7.78).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.96, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 572.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 582.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £29.92 million and a PE ratio of 7.89.

In other Tandem Group news, insider Stephen Grant sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 520 ($7.04), for a total value of £182,000 ($246,278.76).

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

